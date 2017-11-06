Is Kelvin Davis a man of his word?

I think we can safely assume Kelvin Davis’ resignation will be on Jacinda’s desk early this week….if he is a man of his word:

Labour’s MP for Te Tai Tokerau says he will resign if the two charter schools in the north are closed down. The Labour Party is opposed to charter schools but would continue to support kura kaupapa and special character schools. Te Kura Hourua O Whangārei and Te Kāpehu Whetū are both charter schools in Northland. The MP Kelvin Davis said Māori wanted a measure of autonomy over the education of their children. “So if they were to close they would no longer exist, that would be a bottom line for me, so the fact is they can exist as special character schools, that’s the bottom line to me.“

There are actually 4 Charter Schools in his electorate – two in Whangarei as well as Vanguard and MSWA.

Tracy Martin on Q+A yesterday was unequivocal…those charter schools are going to be closed down.

Martin says she is going to champion vulnerable children (as Minister of Children) but in the very next minute says she is going to shut them out of Charter Schools that are working for many of those kids. She is so inconsistent that it is actually funny.

Then she tries to make it about the adults (e.g. Nick Hyde at Vanguard) and not about the kids and families.

It just goes to show that you pay plenty to these people and you get nuts.

While we are talking about all this, I wonder if Tracy Martin has resigned her board position at Mahurangi School yet?

-Q+A, RadioNZ