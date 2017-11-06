Is Kelvin Davis a man of his word?

I think we can safely assume Kelvin Davis’ resignation will be on Jacinda’s desk early this week….if he is a man of his word:
Labour’s MP for Te Tai Tokerau says he will resign if the two charter schools in the north are closed down.
The Labour Party is opposed to charter schools but would continue to support kura kaupapa and special character schools.
Te Kura Hourua O Whangārei and Te Kāpehu Whetū are both charter schools in Northland.
The MP Kelvin Davis said Māori wanted a measure of autonomy over the education of their children.
“So if they were to close they would no longer exist, that would be a bottom line for me, so the fact is they can exist as special character schools, that’s the bottom line to me.“
There are actually 4 Charter Schools in his electorate – two in Whangarei as well as Vanguard and MSWA.
Tracy Martin on Q+A yesterday was unequivocal…those charter schools are going to be closed down.
