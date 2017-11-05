Key words are missing from NZ Herald article about the risk of terrorism

David Fisher at the NZ Herald has managed the incredible feat of writing an article about the risk of terrorism while avoiding using keywords. It is like the classic Faulty Towers skit where John Cleese is told not to mention the war.

According to Fisher, the risk comes from “disaffected youth” because it seems that he is determined not to mention Islam, Islamists or even use the word Islamic.

According to Fisher, the West’s homegrown terrorism threat is angry young people adrift from society.

“Disaffected youth” in New Zealand are at risk of being radicalised and should be a key focus in combating terrorism, according to a high-level committee set up to advise our security services.

Disaffected youth are not the major perpetrators of terror. Muslim youth and men are the main perpetrators of terror. Why doesn’t Fisher’s article ask questions about what it is that radicalises them? Disaffected youth are no more a cause of terror than school dropouts are a cause of terror.

So-called “disaffected youth” are radicalised by exposure to a radical, extremist ideology on the internet and by exposure to a radical, extremist ideology as preached by some Imams and clerics inside certain mosques. The extremist ideology is without exception 100% Islamic ( a word that Fisher goes to great lengths to avoid)

More Muslims have killed people after being radicalised in the West than any other religious group. Other religious groups do not seem to get radicalised or respond in the same way to being disaffected so the ideology of Islam is clearly unique in that there is something at its very core that encourages and rewards extremism.

The disaffected youth tag isn’t even that accurate as often the perpetrators are not disaffected at all but they have been radicalised by Islamists in and around mosques or via the Internet. The media themselves support this description as usually after a terrorist event they report that everyone said what a nice boy the terrorist was and how those who knew him or worked with him saw no sign of extremism.

[…] intelligence sources have told the Weekend Herald that the possibility of an attack is constant and it is a matter of “when” and not “if” terrorism will appear in New Zealand.

The warning about disaffected youth comes from the Strategic Risk and Resilience Panel, a committee of “free thinkers” set up in the centre of government to forecast threats to national security.

I wonder if the “free thinkers” have considered the risk of Islamic terrorism in particular? Islamic radicalisation is the major cause of terror in the West so surely the thought would have crossed their minds?

Details of meetings of the panel, released through the Official Information Act, show the panel’s focus was developing a “risk register” which posed specific security threats to New Zealand.[…]

I hope they have added certain Muslim sects and their mosques to their risk register as well as already known New Zealand Muslim leaders who have been exposed promoting hateful views on video. If they are not bothering to hide views that hateful from the public and are filming them inside Auckland mosques we can only imagine what kinds of views they feel the need to hide from the public.

We all know that the first ideological based terror attack in New Zealand when it happens will not be because of a radicalised, Mormon, Jew, Hindu or Catholic. I hope the panel has considered the global context of terror and its perpetrators. I hope that they have considered which groups in New Zealand are most at risk of terror attacks by radicalised Muslim terrorists such as our Jewish community and our gay community.

It also stated that there was a need for “a more forward looking approach in particular focused on community cohesion” and “more focus needed on the drivers of domestic extremism”. Examples given to the panel were “those radicalised due to strong positions on ecological and technological issues” but the security services have previously expressed concerned over online targeting by Islamic extremists.

“Ecological and technological issues?” I haven’t noticed many eco-terrorists running around radicalised because their iPhone wasn’t made in an ecologically friendly manner. Online targeting by Islamic extremists and radicalisation of local youth inside local mosques by radical Imams should surely be at the top of the list? Has political correctness infected even those who are supposed to be keeping New Zealand safe?

NZ Security Intelligence Service director Rebecca Kitteridge has previously told the Weekend Herald that use of Facebook and other social media to foster extremism was part of the reason for increasing our security risk level from “very low” to “low”. Massey University’s Terry Johanson – a lecturer at the Centre for Defence and Security Studies – said disenfranchisement was a significant factor in radicalisation and recruiting.

[…] Johanson, who has a background in military intelligence, said closer communities were an element in fighting that dangerous disaffection because people didn’t tend to attack groups of which they were part. He said widening gaps between social groups worked against closer communities[…]

It is not social groups that are the problem it is cultural groups. If your cultural group does not encourage you to assimilate and become a part of Western society and share their values, of course, you will feel disenfranchised and will view them as the enemy

-NZ Herald