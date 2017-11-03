Kill destroy, repeal and revert: the Hobbit law is next

Guest post

Labour and the Hobbit Law – There and Back Again

Seven years ago, almost to the day, protests were held in Central Wellington – led by the amazing Richard Taylor of Weta Workshops – to stop the Unions from forcing professionals offered roles in The Hobbit movies to become union members and enter into collective bargaining with the Hollywood studios backing the productions. John Key himself intervened – the Hollywood moguls visited the country, the Hobbit Law was passed, and the movies were saved from going offshore. Peter Jackson himself said that the loss to the New Zealand Film Industry would have been catastrophic, had the situation not been averted. We all know he was right.

Many countries vie for the opportunity to showcase their scenery on the big screen – and to attract the big money involved in filmmaking. No one can deny the obvious benefits that shooting Lord of the Rings here has done for the tourism of this country. But the number of movies produced here – either wholly, or in part – is truly astounding. Avatar, Ghost in the Shell, the Narnia movies….. most countries can only look on in envy.

They also look on in envy at our film industry itself, established primarily by Peter Jackson, and as a result, we have a large number of skilled professionals in areas such as lighting, wardrobe, digital effects, and so on, earning good money and bringing in valuable overseas dollars to our wonderful little country.

But the new Labour Government wants to devastate the industry, and give all of the movie opportunities to the many other countries prepared to bend over backwards for a slice of the pie that we have enjoyed for so long.

And it all comes down to the Employee versus Contractor question. A question that has been a grey area for a long time.

The topic of contracting, as an aspect of non-standard employment, is not particularly new. Recent decades have seen the conversion of many permanent workers to contractors and this topic has long been contentious.

The definition of a contractor centres on the distinction between employees who are engaged under a contract of service, and contractors engaged under a contract for services. Legally, this classification of a persons employment status is pivotal, influencing a range of issues.

By its very nature, the movie industry is involved in non-standard employment. Most movie productions are operated through a company specific to that particular movie – “Three Foot Six Ltd” for Lord of the Rings and “Three Foot Seven Ltd” for The Hobbit movies as an example. People are brought onto the project to carry out a certain role – for this movie only -and the relationship ends once the movie production is completed. Sure, many of the contractors – actors and crew – obtain roles on the next movie production – but this may be 6 months away, and the contractors have to be able to survive during the times when no movies are in local production – that is the nature of the game.

The new Labour-led Government has already indicated that the Hobbit law will be repealed. At the time, some people saw it as an attack on our sovereignty, where our labour laws were superceded by the whims of the Hollywood moguls.

The questions around employee versus contractor have become clearer in the seven years since the Hobbit Law passed – ironically because this particular piece of legislation brought it to everyone’s attention.

How can you be anything but a contractor if your Agreement states that you will carry out a certain role during the production of a particular project – and your role ends once the project has been completed?

An employee has a job – potentially – for life. The average movie takes six months to produce (if you are lucky) and then you are out on your ear. How can these two situations be seen to be the same? They are not the same, and can never be seen that way.

But once the movie industry in this country had been damaged beyond recognition – and it will be – then what about IT contractors? Are you employed for 6 months to complete a particular IT project? What is the difference between that and a movie? Tell me, please……

The awful truth about contractors is that, in general, they are paid more. In the movie industry, and the IT industry, they are paid a lot more than employees would be. This reflects the risk they take that their current contract that they are undertaking may be their last for a while. In 2010, there was an element of desperation, because several movie projects had recently been cancelled, thanks to the GFC and the industry needed The Hobbit movies for their workers to survive and to stay in the country. But the Unions didn’t care about that. And the new Government, so bent out of shape in their profligation towards the Unions, won’t care either. Watch the movie industry in this country be destroyed in a matter of months.

And we were – we really were – simply the best.

– Christie