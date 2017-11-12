Does she kiss her Dad’s cheek with that mouth?

Jean Bentley according to her Facebook page is a former West Coast TV editor at E! Entertainment and a Former Online Entertainment Editor at Us Weekly. She has a blue verification tick on twitter and has over 4000 people following her tweets. She describes herself as a Millennial Media Member/TV Obsessive and says that her work has been published in such notable paces as the women’s magazine Marie Claire, the celebrity magazine US Weekly and on the cable channel MTV as well as on:
- The Hollywood Reporter,
- enews,
- nerdist,
- rottentomatoes,
- Yahoo,
- HuffPost,
- Mashable,
- IGN,
- Variety,
- MTV News,
- WNBC-TV (New York, NY),
- WMAQ-TV (Chicago, IL),
- IndieWire,
- Cosmopolitan,
- Nerdist,
- Redbook
- Screener
As Paul Joseph Watson pointed out in response to her tweet, white men are the reason why we have
Electricity, antibiotics, toilets, the printing press, the Internet, satellite technology, skyscrapers, refrigeration, the internal combustion engine, eyeglasses, the computer you are using right now.
Yup, they f****d it up real bad.
Jean Bentley by the look of her is highly likely to have a father that is white. I do not understand how so many liberal white women can, on the one hand, love their fathers yet still feel comfortable smearing all white men as inferior to people with darker skin. This self-loathing of and bigotry towards one’s own ethnicity is baffling to me.
THANK YOU for being a subscriber. Because of you Whaleoil is going from strength to strength. It is a little known fact that Whaleoil subscribers are better in bed, good looking and highly intelligent. Sometimes all at once! Please Click Here Now to subscribe to an ad-free Whaleoil.