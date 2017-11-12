Does she kiss her Dad’s cheek with that mouth?

Jean Bentley according to her Facebook page is a former West Coast TV editor at E! Entertainment and a Former Online Entertainment Editor at Us Weekly. She has a blue verification tick on twitter and has over 4000 people following her tweets. She describes herself as a Millennial Media Member/TV Obsessive and says that her work has been published in such notable paces as the women’s magazine Marie Claire, the celebrity magazine US Weekly and on the cable channel MTV as well as on:

Unsurprising Bentley lives in the Liberal capital of the world Los Angeles, California where bigoted and racist views like hers are not only common they appear to be mainstream.

It really does my head in the number of white women who say the most racist intolerant and hateful things about white men these days. They are bigots but they are politically correct bigots and their bigotry is tolerated when it should be slammed just like any other kind of racist bigotry. The fact that Bentley is a journalist who has access to multiple media platforms where she can peddle this bigotry is even more worrying.

As Paul Joseph Watson pointed out in response to her tweet, white men are the reason why we have

Electricity, antibiotics, toilets, the printing press, the Internet, satellite technology, skyscrapers, refrigeration, the internal combustion engine, eyeglasses, the computer you are using right now. Yup, they f****d it up real bad.

Jean Bentley by the look of her is highly likely to have a father that is white. I do not understand how so many liberal white women can, on the one hand, love their fathers yet still feel comfortable smearing all white men as inferior to people with darker skin. This self-loathing of and bigotry towards one’s own ethnicity is baffling to me.