Who knew that “sexsomnia” and having a tiny dick would fail as grounds for appeal against rape conviction?

Simpson’s primary defence was that he suffered from sexsomnia , a form of sleepwalking in which sex or sex-related actions are carried out while asleep .

The court has dismissed Daniel Paul Simpson’s appeal against his conviction, saying the case against him was strong.

A convicted rapist has failed to convince the Court of Appeal that he was not guilty on the grounds of “sexsomnia” and his small penis .

His current and former partners also provided evidence that Simpson wasn’t capable of sexual intercourse in a “spooning position” without “physical co-operation”, because of the small size of his penis.

Simpson’s victim was out drinking with friends when she invited him to join them. The pair later went back to Simpson’s home and continued drinking, the appeal court ruling, published on Monday, says.

The woman fell asleep fully clothed. She woke up to find Simpson with his arms wrapped around her, tightly squeezing her from behind, in a position she described as “spooning”.

He moved his hand down the front of her trousers, pulled down her underwear and sexually violated her, she said.

She fled to her home nearby, where her mother found her crying. She told her Simpson had sexually violated her, and agreed to have DNA tests.

DNA evidence showed there had been penetrative sex, and that DNA found inside the woman was “at least 130 times” more likely to have come from Simpson than any unrelated member of the public.

The day after the incident, Simpson went to the woman’s home and later said he had apologised for waking up with his hand down her trousers, but denied rape. The woman’s mother stepped in, and he left.

The victim’s sister confronted Simpson at his home and then called police, who investigated the rape allegations.

Simpson told police he “briefly” woke at 3am and was in a “compromising position” with the woman.

“I woke up and my hand was on [her] bum, which freaked me out.”

He said he took two types of painkillers for a toothache that affected his memory.

The first trial ended in a hung jury. Simpson was later found guilty of sexual violation by rape, and unlawful sexual connection, and sentenced to 4½ years in jail.

The court was told any sexual act by Simpson was done “under a form of automatism”, or sexsomnia. He did not remember having sex, but later argued sex had been consensual.

His other defence related to his “physical characteristics”.