Have Labour forgotten all about 1983?

While the media all gush and wax lyrical about Willow-Jean Prime breast-feeding in parliament, like it is something special, they seem to have forgotten their history.

Labour too are doing as much virtue signalling as possible.

Again, they have forgotten their history, from 1983 in the dying days of the Muldoon government.

Women with children found parliamentary life particularly difficult, especially the mid-year start. Some women MPs timed the birth of their children around the parliamentary timetable. Whetu Tirikatene-Sullivan had done this in 1970, returning to the House two weeks after the baby’s birth and looking after her child in her office. Over a decade later, new mothers still struggled to combine babies and work. Ruth Richardson gave birth during the 1983 recess, but when the House was called back early, she had to bring her young baby with her as she was still breastfeeding, and a special room had to be arranged for her. It was not until the 1990s that Parliament established a childcare centre.

The special room had to be created for Ruth Richardson because Labour refused her a pair in order to breast feed her child. So she had to sit in a room close to the house so she could listen and vote.

So, it is a bit rich they are now virtue signalling about breast feeding when their history is far worse than that.

On top of that Katherine Rich also breast fed her baby in the House in 2002:

Former National MP Katherine Rich breastfed her baby Georgia in the House in 2002. Both her children Georgia and Jonathan were welcome at Parliament, she said, adding that the then-Speaker Jonathan Hunt noted Jonathan’s arrival and said he approved of his name. “Babies make people smile so I think they liked to see new life pushed in the pram around the corridors… Often other MPs would come in for a baby cuddle. John Carter, National’s whip at the time, was a huge support and during one caucus function Bill English carried baby Jonathan around the whole time”, Rich said. While the babies were breastfeeding they went everywhere with Rich. Sometimes it was OK, and sometimes it was a disaster, she said. When Jonathan was born in 2001, former prime minister Jenny Shipley asked former National MP Ruth Richardson to visit Rich at Parliament to share some advice. “She gave me great advice in her no nonsense way. She said babies are not handbags to be carted everywhere as they need their routines and sleep. Their needs come first. She was right.”

So, two National MPs have already gone before the latest, so why the big fuss over Willow-Jean Prime?

I’m not having a dig at Trevor Mallard either. I think he has made a good start as Speaker…but that is the next post. I am simply getting at a forgetful media and a virtue signalling Labour party, both making a big deal over something ordinary and natural like it is something special.

SB breast fed both our kids, and she never asked anyone’s permission, she just went ahead and did it. If anyone got uppity then they copped a hiding from her. I think only one old fool gave it a crack. The point is I can’t see what the big deal is, you can see more sitting at the beach on any given summer day.

-Fairfax, NZ Histrory