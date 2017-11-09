Labour government crushing the hopes and spirits of their supporters

You know things are going well when even Martyn Bradbury would prefer to kill kittens rather than let this new government loose on us:

Turns out [it] was far worse than first reported.

Not only did Labour not foresee National screwing them and handed Bill English a huge concession with more positions on Select Committees (which National will now use to slow their agenda down) – it turns out that the new Government did in fact have the majority and they simply fell for a bluff by National.

They never had to give National more positions on the Select Committees because if anyone in Labour could have counted they would have found they still had the majority.

That’s right, the new Government handed over a huge concession based on nothing more than National tricking them into not being able to count.

For. F[****]. Sake!

If I were the new Government I’d have a sack of kittens under the desk to execute at moments when their own incompetence is so blisteringly appalling they need to divert media attention with public sympathy for dead pets.