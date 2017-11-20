Labour Lies: Hipkins assures tertiary sector they will not implement immigration restrictions

National Party Tertiary Education Spokesperson Paul Goldsmith is welcoming the Government’s apparent U-turn on their policy to gut the international education industry by massively reducing the number of foreign students coming into New Zealand. “During the election campaign, Labour’s policy was clear – in order to reduce immigration they would reduce the number of international students by between 15,000 and 22,000 a year which represents about a quarter of incoming students,” Mr Goldsmith says. “But Education Minister Chris Hipkins has been giving private assurances to the sector that they shouldn’t worry, he has no intention of carrying out that commitment anytime soon. “And he is also reported today saying he is ‘not rushing to make changes’. “The international education industry is worth $4.5 billion a year to the New Zealand economy. Labour’s proposed changes would have had a massive impact on the industry. “This change of heart is welcome news but the Minister needs to state this publicly instead of hinting at it to worried industry players. “He then needs to explain why his party cynically stoked anti-immigrant sentiment during the campaign with promises it never intended to keep.”

Labour either lied to us that they would fix the international student problem, or it is lying to us now that they won’t. Either way, they have done what it took to get into power. What we will get from here on in remains highly unpredictable.

Might just want to note that the international student rort was high on Winston’s list. I wonder if he has drawn a line through this particular bottom line on his “to-do” list?

So Labour will reduce immigration. Except they will continue to allow students in. And they need more people to be teachers, police and nurses. That’s before we add all the builders and tree planters.

And most of their extended families.

Good job Labour. But it doesn’t matter, as long as those Manus Island innocents get $3m of our taxes and a figurative bosom to lay their weary heads on in the form of Jacinda Ardern’s solo effort and making them think anyone in this country wants them.

Just about a month into this new government and it is already a trainwreck.