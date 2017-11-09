Labour MP proud she is tits at her job

A Labour MP has breastfed her 3-month-old daughter in Parliament’s debating chamber. Willow-Jean Prime said it made a real difference to be able to take Heeni into debates. “Heeni is only 3 months old. So she is following me around at the moment because I am her mama, I am her main food supply. “And now we are officially sitting in Parliament, and the committee has amended the standing orders to allow Heeni to come into the House, and other babies of MPs, we were thrown into that situation today and it all worked perfectly.”

Prime said she hoped her breastfeeding in the House would help send a message to other parents. “Parliament is trying to accommodate me and other parents, so we don’t have to choose between careers and families … I see it as role-modelling and setting an example. “Many families, both parents are working. I’m so pleased that tonight we are going to look at extending paid parental leave. That will make a huge difference to working families.”

I don’t honestly understand what the fuss is about. But I do understand virtue signalling when I see it. Just get on with it and stop trying to be some ambassador for women who can’t breastfeed at work.

You’re lucky you have a job where you sit on your arse for hours doing nothing at all. Ask a worker who maintains gardens in council parks how that will work out for her.

You are privileged. And you are not an example of hope for women with regular jobs. You are paid well in excess of $100,000. You have people driving and flying you around on our dollar. And you are primarily sedentary.

By all means, take advantage of it, but can the pulpit talk. It’s just embarrassing.