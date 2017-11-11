Labour places parent privacy ahead of vulnerable child safety

National Party Data Spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says the Government will miss the biggest opportunity in a generation to transform the lives of the most vulnerable New Zealanders if it walks away from data collection.

“The new Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni will be taking a major step backwards if she follows through with her plan to stop using data to target investment to those who need assistance,” Dr Reti says.

“A lot of work has been done with the Privacy Commissioner and key stakeholders to ensure safe and appropriate collection of data. But rather than continue this work it seems the new Government would prefer to revert back to a stale model of blind spending.

“It’s no good just throwing money around and hoping for the best. Data can tell us exactly who needs what help and using that data provides the best opportunity to make a real difference for our most vulnerable.

“It’s a shame the Government is not prepared to continue the work on data protection and use policy. The most vulnerable New Zealanders have the most to lose from this missed opportunity.

“The Government should look to address issues around the data of vulnerable people instead of not looking at all.