Labour’s catch and release justice policy set to dump 3000 hardened criminals back on the streets.

How do we know this?

Because they’ve announced they want to cancel new prisons and have stated they want to reduce the prison muster by 30%.

Labour’s target is 30 per cent drop in prisoner numbers in 15 years. The Labour-led Government wants to put the brakes on the burgeoning prison muster so it can axe plans for a new 1500-bed prison – expected to cost close to $1 billion. The increase in remand prisoners has put pressure on the prison population in recent years and Corrections is now looming as a political battleground, with Opposition leader Bill English warning that it will test the Government. The number of prisoners has risen since new laws in 2013 that made it tougher to grant bail, roughly doubling the number of remand prisoners to about 3000 today. The prison muster yesterday was 10,457, well above justice sector forecasts and expected to keep rising.

30% less is more than 3000 hardened criminals that Labour wants to release onto your streets.

Last year the previous Government unveiled plans to add 1800 prison beds at a cost of $1 billion, with more double bunking in Ngawha Prison, a new 245-bed block in Mt Eden Prison, and the new 1500-bed prison. Justice Minister Andrew Little said it was his “strong preference” not to build a new prison, which he called a symbol of the “abject failure of our criminal justice system”. Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis echoed this sentiment, adding that construction work had yet to begin. “I’m looking at all options to reduce the prison muster, so that it doesn’t end up being built. Officials are being sent away to work out what will have an immediate impact. “We’ll rule out the stuff that won’t make New Zealand safer.” Labour wants to lower the prison population by 30 per cent in 15 years, a target Little described as “ambitious”.

Labour seems intent on having an active catch and release criminal justice system.

-NZ Herald