Any lingering doubts that TOP isn’t a dictatorship are removed with one short email

Simon Lusk and I discussed why rich men’s cult parties fail to fire electorally.

One reason is the people these parties attract, and who leads them. The leaders tend to be doctrinaire or akin to dictators…the followers are usually single interest looney tunes.

When the two collide, this happens:

The Opportunities Party tax spokesperson has just had one of the most brutal messages from a boss to pack her bags and starting walking.

In a brief 12-word email from Top’s controversial leader Gareth Morgan has told list candidate Jenny Condie she is no longer wanted in the party.

“Please just resign from the party – you’re a pain in the arse,” Morgan wrote in an email yesterday evening.

He signed off using the Maori greeting “ka kite ano”.

The email has floored the aspiring politician and experienced accounting lecturer.

“So this happened today,” posted a shocked Condie.

She said her political party email address also no longer worked.

The stinging email was also sent to other Opportunity Party candidates.

Many have sympathised with the brutal fashion Morgan has communicated with the aspiring politician.

Posted Jo Bond: “Wow, at first I thought this was a joke and then realised he actually wrote that. Wow, not much gratitude for your standing as a candidate and putting energy into his party there, is there!”

“That’s terrible. I can’t believe someone could say such a thing,” wrote Leighton Thompson