Look at me I’m a female, Tuk Tuk driving Filipino

The newest social justice identity is here. Pandora’s box is well and truly open and not only can a person choose their gender identity they can now pick their race. It is called “transracial” and it is for individuals who think they are a different race than the one they were born as. The funny thing is that some SJW’s are not happy with a white male identifying as Filipino and have accused him of cultural appropriation! It seems that some identity politics is more equal than others.

All this identity politics is going to wreak havoc in schools and with government forms. How can you, on one hand, be politically correct and “support” a little white girl’s alternative reality that she is a boy while she attends an all-girls school and then, on the other hand, refuse to give her scholarship money that is tagged for Maori only when she identifies as Maori even though she ethnically has no Maori blood whatsoever?

[…] An article published Monday on the USA Today Network profiles a white male named Adam who now believes he is Filipino and calls himself “Ja Du,” and drives a “Tuk Tuk,” a Filipino vehicle. The article reads, “Ja Du is part of a small but growing number of people who call themselves transracial. The term once referred only to someone (or a couple) of a one race adopting a child of another, but now it’s becoming associated with someone born of one race who identifies with another.” Speaking about Filipino culture, “Du” says, “Whenever I’m around the music, around the food, I feel like I’m in my own skin.” He is not just transracial, however. He is also transsexual and is thinking about changing his gender too. The article also reports that Facebook groups for transracial people are growing. The issue of transracial-ism has been floated before when in 2015, Rachel Dolezal, then the president of a local NAACP chapter, was revealed to be a white woman pretending to be black. At the time, comparisons between Dolezal and transgender people like Caitlyn Jenner were smacked down by the social justice world.

The SJW’s put identity politics in motion and now it is gaining momentum with more and more people wanting to be seen unique and belonging to a special group of people. I call it the “look at me identity” and it reminds me of the teenage girls I see every day thinking that they are rebels with their clothing and hair when in fact most are conforming to the “look” of their generation.

Punks and Goths were identity groups for their time that gave people a sense of belonging. The only difference now is that these people take themselves way too seriously. It is just a costume and an interest nothing more. We get it, you want like-minded friends to hang out with geeez.