Maori hit Jackpot with 100-day legislative orgy

Scrapping of the “three-strikes” law will have a huge impact on the Māori prisoners who make up more than half the prison population, and is just one new government policy which will have a positive impact on Te Iwi Māori…

Huge. In the sense, that more Maori criminals will be roaming the street. The really bad ones too.

With just a week under its belt, the Labour-led government has hit the ground running and the list of chores to be completed in its first 100 days will have a positive impact on Te Iwi Māori. In housing, for example, since 1986 the proportion of Māori renters has grown by 88 percent while non-Māori grew by just 43 percent. Māori and Pacific people have the largest drop in house-ownership than any other group. So the Healthy Homes Guarantee Bill – which requires rental homes to be warm and dry – will affect eight out of 10 Māori who are currently living in rental homes. It should also impact some of the 42,000 people who turn up at hospital each year suffering from respiratory conditions. With Māori and Pacific peoples making up more than half of all Housing New Zealand tenants, the promise to issue an instruction to Housing New Zealand to stop the state house sell-off will also benefit them.

After 9 years of National deliberately poisoning and suffocating them, they are finally going to get some clean air and healthy lives.

There are two inquiries on the list, with the Ministerial Inquiry designed to fix this country’s mental health crisis looking at the over-representation of Māori within the mental health system. Māori youth are three times more likely to commit suicide than Pākehā kids, and while the government has been able to reduce suicide overall, it hasn’t for Māori in any age group.

Thank God Labour is in charge so this can be stopped. No need for Maori youth to take the cowards’ way out. They can now stay alive.

The other inquiry to affect Māori will be the inquiry into the abuse of children in state care where 100,000 New Zealand children were institutionalised between the 1960s and 1980s. The large majority of those children were Māori and many experienced violent and sexual abuse at the hands of state caregivers.

Yeah, that’s not a flash situation, and anyone guilty of it should be hunted down to the extent of the law. But where Maori will benefit is that it opens a whole new vault of money for the Maori grievance industry. KA-CHING.

Banning overseas speculators from buying existing houses will also be welcomed by Māori trying to get their feet on the housing ladder. When it comes to home ownership, the age-adjusted rate for Māori owning their own homes is 35 percent compared, with 50 percent of the total adult population.

Exactly. Because overseas speculators and first-time Maori house buyers were competing in the same property brackets. Thank goodness 3% of houses are now once again available to Maori who can afford an entry-level home at $600k.

But the legislation to introduce a child poverty reduction target will specifically target the most vulnerable Māori, where twice as many are likely to experience income poverty than Pākehā.

I really hope this works. Because like the people that voted for Obama, voters that got Cinders in the big chair are impatient, want more than she can deliver, and don’t appear to be the forgiving kind.

– Mihingarangi Forbes, RNZ