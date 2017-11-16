Maritime Union in desperate need of a humour transplant

Some people really just need to lighten up a little.

FERRY McFerryface has only just been christened but it’s already polarising maritime staff who have taken a stand against the vessel’s name and refused to work on it. Maritime Union of Australia spokesman Paul Garrett today told 2GB Mornings he was furious with the decision to christen the last of a new fleet of Sydney Harbour ferries Ferry McFerryface.

“The Transport Minister is demonstrating here that he treats public transport as a joke,” Mr Garrett said. “He’s taking the absolute mickey out of public transport in this state. “Sydney Ferries has had an iconic history with Sydney Harbour and are named after iconic beaches and iconic Olympians. The workers are just frustrated with it.” The Assistant Secretary of the Sydney branch said staff will refuse to work on the newly named ferry. […]

Are you kidding me? Do they think working on a boat with silly name is going to hurt them somehow? The union is just being a dick. With a 24-hour train strike scheduled for Wellington on Thursday, the first significant industrial action on the Wellington rail network since 1994, let’s hope this kind of silliness doesn’t hop across the Tasman.

-news.com.au

This post was written by Intern Staff