Maybe it is because they are dodgy rooting ratbags

Mary Dejevsky wonders why politicians risk their careers over a tumble in the sheets.

This follows on from the leaks of Tory indiscretions in the UK that were revealed in a redacted spreadsheet.

Let’s leave aside the lists and the spreadsheets that may or may not see the light of day; the accusations, the recriminations and the more or less sordid details. The first question I asked after the caravan of sex claims moved on from Harvey Weinstein’s shower, via Kevin Spacey’s bedroom, to the UK’s corridors of power, was a bit more basic: what on earth possessed them?

What on earth possessed a minister, Mark Garnier, to ask his personal assistant to buy him what were primly referred to as sex toys? (Did he pay? In cash? Surely they did not go on expenses?) What on earth possessed Stephen Crabb – his party’s rising star, who had thrown his hat in for the Tory leadership as an exemplary family man – to start “sexting” a young woman who was not his wife?

And before him, what on earth possessed Brooks Newmark MP to send naked pictures of himself to a woman (who turned out to be a reporter). What was going through his head when he took those photographs? What encouraged him to think that his physique, or parts of it, were worth a photograph? What made him then press the “send” key? Did he ever consider that the recipient might not share his enthusiasm – or, more to the point, that she might shop him if it all went wrong? He had to be well aware of the power of social media, as that’s how he had composed and sent his messages.

Not that any of this starts or stops with social media, of course; it has merely made a lot of things much easier, including clumsy flirting, intimidation and bullying. Men (and women) have been aware for at least a generation not only that a whole spectrum of behaviour – from unwanted overtures to sexual assault – could be a social liability in a way it once might not have been, but that the risk of being found out was much greater, because the other party might be less shy of speaking out. Social change, including feminism, gay rights and the decline of deference, have all played a part in that.

So why, oh why, do they risk it? With Weinstein & co, there are reasonable answers. They have power, they have money, they have lawyers, and they know (from experience) that they can get away with it. Or they knew it until recently. Their power not only to hire and fire, but to make and break careers, especially in showbusiness, gave them power to have their way.

But politicians? Some may indeed have power, money and lawyers at their disposal, but most don’t. Yet there seems to be a greater proportion of MPs likely to behave badly in this particular way than might be found in the population at large. Nor, for all that the political sex scandal has a long and dishonourable history in Britain, is the genre unique to this country.