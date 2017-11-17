Media isn’t catering for older people

I’m not quite sure why media doesn’t provide older people with the content they like to consume. There is a huge demographic with money, and somehow they are just left to their own devices.

After a long, hard day at work and raising kids, moms and dads like to kick back in their favorite chair and find something entertaining on television before they go to bed and do it all again the next day. However, there’s not a late-night host in sight that hasn’t sucked all the comedy out and turned opening monologues into stump speeches for every political cause of the Left. And as far as former Comedy Central host Jon Stewart is concerned, no one should feel bad about that, nor should they back off.

In an interview with The New York Times on Tuesday, Stewart was asked by journalist Dave Itzkoff his thoughts on viewers who feel alienated by the partisan politics.

“For people who don’t share your politics and feel alienated by what they see in TV comedy — who wish we could go back to a more evenhanded era of Johnny Carson — do they have a point?” Itzkoff asked.

Stewart didn’t hold back:

“Here’s what I would say: Tough shit. Honestly. The idea that you’ve lost the pleasure of watching Carson? We all have lost that pleasure. I used to like watching Carson, too. But I think that’s a cop-out.”

But the former Daily Show host wasn’t done: he continued grinding his ax against conservatives, throwing out all sorts of blanket accusations:

“The people that say, ‘This culture isn’t for me,’ live in a nostalgic world. Those are the people that are the first to tell minorities, ‘Suck it up.’ Those are the first people to say to individuals that are being relentlessly either ostracized or legally threatened, ‘Oh, snowflake, watch yourself.’ But God forbid somebody doesn’t say ‘Merry Christmas.’ It’s the empty rhetoric of grievance, and I don’t feel bad in any way, whatsoever.”

And we don’t feel bad in any way, whatsoever, when turning the channel or pulling the cable plug.