A Meme to censor your Facebook friends opinions

I don’t want to embarrass anyone so I have applied the latest censorship meme to my own facebook photo. I was startled to come across it the other day and couldn’t help but worry about its implications.

I was under the misapprehension that it was only Millenials who needed safe spaces from ideas that they disagreed with but I have recently realised that there is no age limit to those who do not want to see, read or discuss anything that might challenge their world view or hurt their feelings.

As a rightie I am as happy to criticise the political party or parties that I support as I am to criticise those I don’t. Many Labour supporters and supporters of PM Ardern however, literally do not want a mean word said about their glorious leader. In order to prevent any criticism of Ardern, they have created and shared the above frame to put on the Facebook profiles of her acolytes.

A leader who cannot be criticised or mocked is a dictator. Creating an atmosphere that shuts down criticism or mockery is an atmosphere that threatens democracy. Imagine if people did this off facebook at social gatherings…

There you are enjoying a meal out and everyone is discussing politics. You criticise Bill English and your leftie friends enthusiastically join in and add some pot shots about John Key while they are at it. Then the conversation turns to Jacinda Ardern and they start singing her praises. You then pipe up and mention how you think that while she has the X factor that makes her likeable and relatable she lacks depth and parrots the same lines over and over again. They turn to you and say, ” Please do not disrespect Jacinda in my presence thank you.”

I will happily accept an agreement from everyone at a gathering to not talk about politics at all but it is another thing entirely for people who freely express their own political views to request that those with different opinions to them censor themselves.

This kind of censorship is showing up everywhere. An American university student was threatened with expulsion when outside of class he mentioned that the country that a fellow student’s fiance came from executed bisexual men like himself. He was told that his statement of fact was offensive and totally unacceptable and that he should have censored himself because the female student engaged to a Muslim man found that particular fact offensive.

For quite a while now I have followed a young Australian man on Facebook called Mitchell Coombs. He is an up and coming new media star and I started following him when his Bogan Gate video went viral. Recently he told everyone who followed him on Facebook who disagreed with his position on Gay marriage to F**k off. Essentially he took it as a personal insult against himself as a gay man if a fan of his does not support gay marriage in the referendum. I supported gay marriage in New Zealand but when I read that I was not allowed to be a follower and fan of Mitchell unless I agreed with him I immediately stopped following him. I stopped following him not to respect his wishes but because I think he is a bloody great pillock!

These snowflakes need to realise that it is okay for people to have different opinions and that different opinions are not necessarily a personal attack or threat. My goodness if we all agreed with each other the world and this blog would be a very boring place.