Minimising your taxes is completely legal but stealing private financial records is not

[…] Over the weekend, we witnessed the release of the “Paradise Papers.” This was another gigantic leak of financial records (similar to last year’s “Panama Papers”) which shows how clients of a Bermuda law firm have legally used foreign corporate and trust structures for privacy and tax mitigation. Among the names unearthed so far are Madonna, U2’s Bono, actress Keira Knightley, Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton, Queen Elizabeth II, and US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross. And the public is outraged. The basis of this outrage is that rich and powerful people are ‘hiding’ trillions of dollars in offshore tax havens like Switzerland and the Cayman Islands. Journalists estimate the size of this offshore treasure trove to be between $10 trillion and $32 trillion. […]

Switzerland holds $1.5 trillion in non-resident customer deposits.

Cayman Islands, hold less than $100 billion in non-resident deposits.

Jersey has only $60 billion from non-resident depositors.

Bermuda, has an entire banking system worth just $19.2 billion.

Ireland’s entire banking system has less than $200 billion.

[…] Point is– even if you assume that literally ONE HUNDRED PERCENT of the deposits in these countries are tied to tax evasion (which is obviously ridiculous), it doesn’t come anywhere close to the estimates the media keep reciting. But no one ever questions the premise. Everyone seems to believe in this myth that there’s tens of trillions of dollars hidden away evading taxes, even though all the data shows that this assertion is baseless. Another basis of the public’s outrage is a belief that the clients of this Bermuda law firm were able to reduce their tax bills in ways that are only available to the ‘rich and powerful’. Again, this is complete nonsense. First off, EVERYONE has ways they reduce their tax bills. People do this all the time… whether it’s shopping at a duty-free store or out-of-state to avoid sales tax, or perhaps holding an investment just a little bit longer before selling (in order to pay long-term capital gains, instead of the higher rate for short-term gains). And these are all perfectly legal. But for some reason when a rich guy does perfectly legal things to reduce his/her tax bill, the public is outraged.[…] […]Most importantly, the public is outraged even though everything these rich folks are doing is completely legal.[…] […]Rational people take whatever reasonable, legal steps they can to reduce what they owe. But people don’t like it. They feel that it’s ‘unfair’ for wealthy people to be able to slash their tax bills. […]

The reality is that in NZ, the top 3 percent of individual income earners, earning more than $150,000 a year, pay 24 percent of all tax received. But this is not good enough for the socialists among us. They feel it is their duty to keep their hands in other people’s pockets.

[…]It makes me wonder– how much more would be enough? When does it stop? If the public has a say over what someone else can legally do with his/her private property, perhaps we’re all entitled to sleep in Wilbur Ross’s house, or to take Bono’s Lamborghini out for a drive. Again, the amazing thing here is that taking steps to reduce your taxes is completely legal. What’s NOT legal is stealing private financial records from a law firm… which is exactly what a bunch of journalists did in order to publish the Paradise Papers. But that criminality is not part of the discussion. And no public figure will dare call them out over it. The only acceptable thing to say anymore is rich people = bad. Everyone else = good. This is class warfare, plain and simple. People are out for blood once again. And it’s only the beginning.[…]

