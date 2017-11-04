Does the minister stand by ALL his statements…?

Kelvin Davis in full flight insulting voters last year:
I wonder if he still thinks that way?
Would he say the same again?
Be an interesting primary questions, with a supplementary “What does he say to “Heather” from Twitter if she becomes a victim of a crime as a result of Labour’s new catch and release policy.
If you know of any other tweets along these lines from any MPs who are now ministers then send us the details via email or the tipline.
THANK YOU for being a subscriber. Because of you Whaleoil is going from strength to strength. It is a little known fact that Whaleoil subscribers are better in bed, good looking and highly intelligent. Sometimes all at once! Please Click Here Now to subscribe to an ad-free Whaleoil.