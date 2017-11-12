If money alone can’t fix child poverty, then does Labour have what children need?

The NZ Herald editor has an unusual moment of clarity

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has made it her personal mission in politics to reduce child poverty. In one sense that should not be too hard. Child poverty can be defined simply as all children living in households earning less than 50 per cent of the median household income. Nearly half the children in single-parent households are in this category, so simply increasing benefit payments or lowering income tax can lift children above that “poverty line”.

It’s nice to at least see a mainstream media acknowledgement that we “suffer” statistical poverty instead of real-world poverty.

Labour is going to replace [National’s previously planned] income boosts with a package that will increase the family tax credit by more than National planned, raise the income threshold at which benefits start to abate, stop cutting the benefits of solo mothers who will not name a child’s father and give all newborn babies $60 a week for a year. And [Ms Ardern] has said she will have more than one target for child poverty reduction. In other words, she might not measure child poverty simply by income statistics. For social problems are more complex than statistics can show.

Exactly. And here is my prediction – after three years of Labour, there will be a reduction of statistical poverty. But there will be no significant change in the lives of those it was meant to “raise out of poverty”. As their specific poverty is rooted in parenting, the family and the general circles they frequent, extra money isn’t going to help the children.

Housing costs vary across the country and rent is taking a much larger chunk of household incomes. …National’s last Budget [would also have lifted] the accommodation supplement by up to $140 a week for beneficiaries in West and South Auckland, Tauranga and Queenstown. Labour will retain that. Labour also plans to increase subsidies for doctor’s visits, lift the minimum wage to $16.50 an hour in April and impose higher standards of heating and insulation on private landlords while limiting rent increases. All these should help, but everything governments do depends on the economy generating their revenue. Keeping the economy strong comes first.

Oh, NOW the media is pushing National’s line? Benedict Arnolds.

– NZ Herald