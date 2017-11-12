Mugged MP claims that “something” is a priority for Labour

Labour MP Priyanca Radhakrishnan has been mugged in broad daylight in Auckland and not unexpectedly she has attempted to get some political mileage out of the experience. Apparently, her party is going to make this sort of thing a priority but what that “something” that they will make a priority of is isn’t clear from the article.

Have a read and see if you can work out exactly what this “something” that the government will make a priority is.

[…] Priyanca Radhakrishnan gave chase after she was mugged about 4pm on Friday and tried to grab her handbag back. “It was a little bit scary because you don’t expect it to happen in broad daylight on a busy street,” she said. […] While Radhakrishnan was opening her car door to put an umbrella back inside, the man ran at her and grabbed her handbag. “I started screaming, and he actually froze for a second, and he ran back to his car and I chased him.

Good on her.

“I leaned in the driver’s window and tried to grab it back. I just really wanted my handbag back.” As the man made his escape, she said she punched his car, causing a slight injury to her hand. […] Radhakrishnan had only just returned from a parliamentary trip to Bangladesh, where there is a high security alert and she was specifically instructed to be careful of her handbag. After a trouble-free trip, she was mugged in the most unlikely of places, by a thief who seemed to have a case of the jitters. “He actually looked a bit nervous. It was very strange – he was very well-dressed.

It is interesting that Radhakrishnan made the observation that the thief was well dressed but made no comment at all on his ethnicity or age or physical appearance. Perhaps her world view is that thieves steal because they live in poverty because of the actions of an uncaring government so a well-dressed thief surprised her.

“I don’t want us to become a society where we have to look over our shoulder in the street. It’s something that must be addressed, and something that’s been a priority for Labour.” […]

How is Labour going to “address” this “something?” Their law and order policy so far has been to remove the three strikes law and to stop new prisons being built. As far as I can see they are addressing crime by making sure that fewer criminals are incarcerated and more criminals are able to live among us.