The Muppet Show kicked off yesterday

I think this best sums up Labour supporter's awkward attempts to blame National for Hipkins' stuff up today…

There really is no other way to describe the first day of the new parliament as anything other than an unmitigated disaster for Jacinda Ardern and her loyal bunch of fools.

To be shown up by Simon Bridges on day one says a lot.

National has scored a victory over Labour on the opening day of Parliament – securing a key concession after threatening to derail the election of Trevor Mallard as Speaker. National has forced Labour to back down on its plan to have 96 select committee places. There will now be 108 places – the number National had wanted. Bill English confirmed the deal, saying his party would also get five chair positions. “The Government came to Parliament disorganised and took the risk of losing the vote of Speaker. “It was unprecedented. I’ve never seen that on the day of electing a Speaker where the proceedings of Parliament were disrupted.”

Not a good day for the red team.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the set-back was a “minor irritation”. Ardern said the Government had the numbers, but the National Party was threatening to take it to a vote on the Speaker, and that was not the way she wanted Parliament to kick off. “We chose not to have a vote because we didn’t think that was getting a parliament off to good start.” “We didn’t want to have the speaker to vote for himself.” “We made a call on how to manage it, how to deal with it … a minor irritation. It doesn’t stop any of the work that we’re doing.”

Labour forgets that they’ve politicked before on the speaker election. Politics is one of the few professions where the saying “What goes around, comes around” is still relevant.

Jacinda Ardern looked out of sorts, Barry Soper wasn’t having a bar of her rubbish either.

She looked and sounded like a flake, and there are a LOT of tells with her. No amount of media training is going to get rid of those.

One of the most important rules of politics is to learn how to count. Labour failed that on day one.

It really was the Muppet Show and Jacinda was made to look like the long-haired hippy.

