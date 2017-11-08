[…] Gone are the days in politics of having only born-to-rule rich white men ruling the roost: male politicians now often find themselves in a henhouse under a new pecking order!

How sad. Yet another white woman keen to virtue signal how hip and down with the young ones she is by denigrating successful men because of their ethnicity. Does she ever reflect for one second on just how racist her comment is?

So I feel very proud to be a Kiwi and a Napier citizen. Women’s rights are human rights and adequate political representation is a clear indicator of a fair and decent society.

Yes but aren’t men’s rights also human rights no matter what ethnicity they are or how much money they have?

[…] things have not been so easy for Maori at the local body level. Here in Napier, it took 140 years for us to elect our first Maori councillor. Little or no representation for 20 per cent of our population over our city’s 140 years of existence is nothing to be proud of.[…] While we deplore the low Maori voter turnout, we offer no reason for them to engage, or anyone like them to vote for. […]

Maori rights are human rights so that means that just like every other human being in Napier they all have the right to vote. That is equality and that is a fair and decent society. Why does Boag assume that Maori want Maori councillors? Why does she assume that only a Maori councillor can represent human beings with Maori ethnicity? Councillors are supposed to be responsible for things that have nothing to do with ethnicity. Rubbish collection, parks, rates etc. Why do Maori voters need someone “like them” to represent them?

I was the only person on council who voted for Maori wards – or at least against the “no wards” recommendation. I know how hard it is (almost impossible, and costly) for Maori to get elected on to councils like ours; and if they are, they have been put there to represent mainstream voters, the majority of whom are non-Maori.

I would suggest that the cost of being elected is the same for any politician and it is their job to represent the majority as they are the people who voted for them.

Maori wards, with voters on the Maori roll, would guarantee representation for a very significant minority, tangata whenua, our Treaty partners, who have long been invisible throughout our council’s decision making processes. With two Maori ward councillors, they would still be in a minority, but would have a say. […] Like with women, fair Maori representation is a no-brainer. It’s just a matter of finding ways to make it happen.

No, it is not like with women at all as women have been voted into their positions by the majority. They have not been given women only wards where they are handed power on a plate simply because of what is between their legs!