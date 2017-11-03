National reshuffle rewards performers and punishes losers

Bill English has had a reshuffle and in that reshuffle he has rewarded proven performers and punished drop kicks.

Ms Collins has picked by the transport portfolio from Simon Bridges and has risen from 16th to ninth, meaning she's now a front-bench MP. It's been a rocky few years for Judith Collins. She was National's most powerful woman, before facing fierce 'Dirty Politics' allegations that she was working with blogger Cameron Slater, including a claim that she leaked the name of a public servant. She was relegated to the backbenches following the 2014 elections. Ms Collins is known for introducing legislation that would see boy racers' vehicles crushed, earning her the nickname 'Crusher Collins'. She is a strong performer in the debating chamber and is highly ambitious – she put her hat in the ring for National Party leadership in 2016. "I think we will find that her way of doing business suits Opposition," Opposition leader Bill English said following the announcement of portfolios.

Bill just had to have a little dig, but he makes a good point, Judith does perform and would certainly perform better in opposition than his last stint.

Nick Smith, thankfully, is well down the list and should take the hint to retire. Maggie Barry’s days are numbered and Nikki Kaye and Simon Bridges are no longer flavour of the month.

I would have liked to see Scott Simpson, my longest standing friend in caucus, higher ranked. National needs someone with the sort of mongrel and dirty politics skills he has. He did teach me so much when I was just a kid in Eden electorate and he was in charge of Young Nats. There wasn’t a sign or a fight that couldn’t be knocked over.

The full list of jobs is:

Bill English – National Security (previously National Security and Intelligence, Ministerial Services)

Paula Bennett – Children, Women, Social Investment (previously State Services, Women, Tourism, Police, Climate Change Issues)

Steven Joyce – Finance, Infrastructure (previously Finance and Infrastructure)

Gerry Brownlee – Foreign Affairs, Fisheries, Land Information (previously Foreign Affairs and Earthquake Commission)

Simon Bridges – Shadow leader of the House, Economic and Regional Development, Immigration (previously Economic Development Development, Transport, Communications, Associate Finance)

Amy Adams – Justice, Workplace Relations and Safety, including Pike River (previously Justice, Courts, Social Housing, Social Investment, HNZC, Associate Finance)

Jonathan Coleman – Health, Sport and Recreation (previously Health, Sport and Recreation)

Chris Finlayson – Shadow Attorney General, Commerce, GCSB, NZSIS (previously Attorney-General, Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations, NZSIS, GCSB, Associate Maori Development)

Judith Collins – Transport, Revenue (previously Revenue, Energy and Resources, Ethnic Communities)

Michael Woodhouse – Housing, Social Housing (previously Immigration, Workplace Relations and Safety, ACC)

Nathan Guy – Primary Industries (previously Primary Industries, Civil Defence, Associate Economic Development)

Nikki Kaye – Education (previously Education and Youth)

Todd McClay – Trade, State Services (previously Trade, State Owned Enterprises)

Paul Goldsmith – Tertiary, Arts, Culture and Heritage (previously Tertiary Education, Science and Innovation, Regulatory Reform)

Louise Upston – Social Development (previously Corrections, Associate Education, Associate Primary Industries, Associate Tertiary Education)

Anne Tolley – Nominated for Deputy Speaker (previously Children, Social Development, Local Government)

David Carter – State-Owned Enterprises

Nick Smith – Forestry, Aquaculture (previously Environment, Building and Construction)

Maggie Barry – Conservation (previously Arts, Culture and Heritage, Conservation, Seniors)

Alfred Ngaro – Courts, Community and Voluntary Sector, Pacific Peoples (previously Pacific Peoples, Community and Voluntary Sector, Associate Children, Associate Housing)

Mark Mitchell – Defence (previously Defence, Land Information, Associate Justice)

Nicky Wagner – Disability Issues (previously Greater Christchurch Regeneration, Disability Issues, Associate Tourism, Associate Conservation, Associate Health)

Jacqui Dean – Tourism, Small Business (previously Commerce and Consumer Affairs, Small Business, Associate ACC, Associate Local Government)

David Bennett – Food Safety, Racing, Associate Immigration (previously Veterans’ Affairs, Food Safety, Racing)

Tim Macindoe – ACC (previously Customs, Associate Education, Associate Transport)

Scott Simpson – Environment, Planning (previously Statistics, Associate Environment, Associate Immigration)

Jami-Lee Ross – Senior Whip, Local Government, Associate Transport

Barbara Kuriger – Biosecurity, Rural Communities, Junior Whip

Matt Doocey – Greater Christchurch Regeneration, Mental Health, Third Whip

Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi – Internal Affairs, Associate Police

Melissa Lee – Broadcasting, Communications and Digital Media, Ethnic Affairs

Jonathan Young – Energy and Resources

Joanne Hayes – Whanau Ora, Associate Children

Ian McKelvie – Seniors, Veterans

Simon O’Connor – Corrections

Jian Yang – Statistics, Associate Ethnic Affairs

Andrew Bayly – Building Regulation, Associate Commerce

Chris Bishop – Police, Youth

Sarah Dowie – Early Childhood Education

Brett Hudson – ICT, Government Digital Services

Nuk Korako – Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations, Maori Development

Todd Muller – Climate Change, Crown/Maori Relations

Parmjeet Parmar – Science and Innovation

Shane Reti – Data, Associate Health

Alastair Scott – Customs, Associate Regional Development

