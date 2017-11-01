Nats put out begging bowl

The National party is putting out the begging bowl in the wake of their copyright cock-up from Steve Joyce and Jo de Joux which cost the party $600,000 even though they say the issues aren’t linked.

The National Party has launched a new “fighting fund” now it is in opposition – calling on supporters to donate and help stop a “political experiment” from taking the country backwards.

A party spokesman said an email sent out today calling for donations was part of the usual fundraising that all parties do, and not linked to the costs of the party being found in breach of copyright after its use of a song similar to an Eminem track.

In the email, campaign chair Steven Joyce says National’s 56 MPs will make up the largest opposition in New Zealand’s history.

“We will be working hard to hold the new government to account, and ensure they don’t squander the progress that New Zealanders have worked so hard to achieve.”

While details weren’t available on many of the new Government’s policies and associated costs, Joyce said it was clear they would take New Zealand backwards.

“The new government is already bloated, with an executive of 31 Ministers and Undersecretaries. Hard-working New Zealanders can’t afford this coalition Government.”