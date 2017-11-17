New to the Blog or just want to test your knowledge? Take the Moderation Quiz

I have noticed a few new commenters making work for our wonderful moderation team lately so I thought that now would be a good time to offer a refresher course on Moderation.

I understand that for many of you who are new here you will not be used to forums that do not allow personal attacks, insults or foul language. We have higher expectations of our commenters than other blogs as we view comments as valuable and interesting content for our readers.

For those of you who like to swot before a test you can read the rules here first:

