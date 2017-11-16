The new Education Minister continues to operate in a state of serious confusion

Chris Hipkins is trying to head off Phil Twyford as Muppet of the Year.

He is now telling schools that they can still use something that will no longer exist.

Schools who still want to use National Standards to report a child’s progress to parents can continue to do so – despite the Government saying they’d scrap them. Education Minister Chris Hipkins has confirmed National Standards would no longer exist, but any school that wanted to use them as a tool to report progress wouldn’t be forced to stop doing so. “We’re going to require schools to report child progress against the curriculum. What tools they use to do that is up to them.” “One of the criticisms of National Standards is that they’re not a good progress measure. Some schools have already developed work-arounds to actually report progress against National Standards,” he said. “I don’t want to stop them using a system they’ve already got in place if it’s measuring progress.” Hipkins comments have surprised National’s education spokeswoman Nikki Kaye who says the Labour Party “stated very publicly for a long time that the policy was to scrap them and now they’re saying some schools can keep them”. “That’s confusing for parents and schools.”

I suspect it is also confusing for Chris Hipkins, who seems to be struggling in his new role.

He’s putting a wrecking ball through his career at the moment.

-Fairfax