New Government seems keen to look into Nicky Hager’s Hit and Miss fiction

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says her Government will look further into allegations about SAS actions in Afghanistan.

Labour, New Zealand First and the Green Party all called for an inquiry into the allegations, outlined in the book Hit & Run, by journalists Nicky Hager and Jon Stephenson.

Hit & Run claims six civilians were killed and 15 were injured in a 2010 raid by the NZSAS in Baghlan province. The Defence Force rejected allegations of wrongdoing, and then Prime Minister Bill English said an inquiry was not needed.

Asked today if her Government would hold an inquiry, Ardern said her party had expressed strong concerns about the allegations.

“That is something that I hope over time to engage with Defence over that issue. We said that was an opportunity we would take up when we were in office.

“We shared the view that we certainly needed to look into that further. We shared a view that Defence didn’t share what was required at the time. And now we are in the position to work more closely with Defence, we will be doing that.”