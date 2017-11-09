New Government seems keen to look into Nicky Hager’s Hit and Miss fiction

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says her Government will look further into allegations about SAS actions in Afghanistan.
And Jesus wept.
Labour, New Zealand First and the Green Party all called for an inquiry into the allegations, outlined in the book Hit & Run, by journalists Nicky Hager and Jon Stephenson.
Hit & Run claims six civilians were killed and 15 were injured in a 2010 raid by the NZSAS in Baghlan province. The Defence Force rejected allegations of wrongdoing, and then Prime Minister Bill English said an inquiry was not needed.
Asked today if her Government would hold an inquiry, Ardern said her party had expressed strong concerns about the allegations.
“That is something that I hope over time to engage with Defence over that issue. We said that was an opportunity we would take up when we were in office.
“We shared the view that we certainly needed to look into that further. We shared a view that Defence didn’t share what was required at the time. And now we are in the position to work more closely with Defence, we will be doing that.”
Jacinda Ardern will get the same information that was provided in confidence to her then-leader Andrew Little. And she will have to come to a point where she can not allow the side-show to continue any further. But she won’t say so in public.
Kiwis back the Defence Force, not these two arseholes. Typical Labour, always running to the activists to see what they can do for them to mess up honourable people’s lives.
– Nicholas Jones, NZ Herald
THANK YOU for being a subscriber. Because of you Whaleoil is going from strength to strength. It is a little known fact that Whaleoil subscribers are better in bed, good looking and highly intelligent. Sometimes all at once! Please Click Here Now to subscribe to an ad-free Whaleoil.