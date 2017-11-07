New Zealand would like to apologise to APEC heads of state

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will travel to Da Nang, Viet Nam to attend the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders’ Meeting 10-11 November. The Prime Minister will then travel to Manila, The Philippines where she will attend the East Asia Summit 12-14 November. Foreign Minister, Winston Peters, and Trade and Export Growth Minister, David Parker, will accompany the Prime Minister in Viet Nam and attend the APEC Ministers’ meetings. Associate Trade and Export Growth Minister Damian O’Connor will also attend the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Ministerial meeting in Manila next week. “I’m very much looking forward to meeting other regional leaders. At the beginning of my leadership, it’s important that I work to strengthen what are very important relationships.” In Da Nang, the Prime Minister will meet with a number of political leaders, and will attend both the APEC Leaders’ and TPP Leaders’ meetings. She will also speak at the APEC CEO Summit on ‘Resource Efficiency and Sustainable Growth’.

I think it’s time to draft a letter of apology.

To whom it may concern

Dear leader of your country. We, the people of New Zealand apologise for the shock you are about to undergo. Yes, we had that very clever and nice John Key and then we got this young woman who is a total novice.

In fact, the first thing she did on the international stage was to travel to another country to tell them off for not treating refugees the way she would like to see them treated. It was a real changing minds and winning hearts moment. In her own mind, at least.

We have sent two people along with her to APEC to try and limit some of the damage. David Parker is a smart-arse and can’t be trusted, but at least he knows enough to hold up a conversation. Winston Peters, on the other hand, has experience and is probably going to run around in the background begging you not to take anything Ms Ardern says, promises or threatens seriously.

You are right to ask how all this was allowed to happen. We’re not entirely sure either. One moment John Key’s party has the most votes, and it looks like business as usual. The next moment John Key’s successor has refused to budge in coalition talks and within hours he’s in a state of shock, crying, and surrounded by family

The result is that we now have a government made up out of the least supported parties, led by a woman that became party leader against her will only a few months ago.

And boy does she have a misplaced sense of confidence that she knows what she’s doing.

So please. Smile, tell her lots of nice platitudes and send her back home.

We promise not to let this happen again.

Warmest,

The New Zealand voters