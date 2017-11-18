New Zealand relishes new role as sanctimonious little **** that tells the rest of the world how they should live

I know voters didn’t really vote for this government, but MMP made it possible. But how many of those voters expected their new government to start working hard for them?

First Jacinda Ardern turns into a school ma’am telling Australia how to run its border security, and now we have Jimmy Shaw coming along with all the charm of a reformed smoker pushing climate change in the faces of the rest of the world.

New Zealand intends to become a leader in the global fight against climate change, Climate Change Minister James Shaw has told a major United Nations climate change conference. Mr Shaw delivered the New Zealand National Statement at 11.45pm (NZ time) on Thursday at the COP231 conference. Minister for Pacific Peoples Aupito William Sio is also at COP23. Overnight, New Zealand also joined an international “Powering Past Coal” alliance committed to phasing out the use of coal for electricity generation, led by Canada and the UK. “I have set out to the international community our new government’s plans to reduce climate pollution at home and remain actively engaged with the international effort,” said Mr Shaw. “Our goals and plans for forestry, energy, transport, and agriculture are getting a good reception. People seem really pleased to see the new New Zealand government planning to lead by example. “We know that the future of our electricity system is in renewables, not coal, so I was delighted we could recognise that formally at this important international meeting. “New Zealand is a small country and our emissions are less than one percent of global emissions, but size is not an excuse for inaction. “If you add up all the countries who contribute less than one percent, we collectively contribute almost a quarter of global climate pollution.

If this is anything more than a one-term government, I will seriously lose what little remains of my faith in my fellow human beings. These people are running an activism movement while New Zealand needs stable management.