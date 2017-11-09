New Zealand’s “dollar has sunk like the Titanic”

Australia is taking solace in the fact that New Zealand is doing even worse than they are:

If we’ve had a bad run on the currency front, New Zealand has had it much, much worse.

Their dollar has sunk like the Titanic. It makes it a lot cheaper for us to go there than it was six months ago.

It’s absolutely charming over there.

New Zealand is geologically very new, while Australia is geologically very old, so their mountains are taller and sharper than our old eroded ones.

It makes for some really beautiful landscapes. They have a lot of active geysers and volcanoes too which are exciting, albeit odoriferous.

To be clear – this is not some sort of ad for New Zealand. Although I recently found out I have NZ citizenship via the inheritance rules, same as Barnaby Joyce, so I should probably declare that I am a technical citizen of Aotearoa and if I paid some money and signed some forms I could get a Kiwi passport.

The great thing about a trip to NZ is the flight is short.

If you go all the way to New York for just a week you’re going to spend around two days on the plane and another two feeling badly jet lagged. You get maybe three good days out of a seven-day jaunt. But when you land in New Zealand it’s scarcely much later than when you took off.

Don’t be mistaken into thinking it’s just a smaller, worse Australia. The cultural differences are real. Ask for some lolly cake and get ready to have your mind blown.

They put cheese in their meat pies.

They don’t have strong flat whites … because the flat whites are all strong.

You’re not in Kansas any more.

And even though that’s because you can’t afford Kansas, it could be for the best.