New Zealand’s PM takes a leaf out of President Trump’s book

It turns out that it is 100% accurate to compare PM Jacinda Ardern with President Trump. Like Trump, she has chosen to go around the MSM and communicate directly with New Zealanders through social media. The very same people who have criticised Trump for his use of Twitter and facebook are now loving Ardern talking to them on facebook.

One gushing fan even called her the “people’s Prime Minister “(a reference to the late Princess Diana who wanted to be known as the people’s Princess.)

There is no doubt about it. On social media at least, PM Ardern is a HUGE hit with the public who are gushing about her transparency and honesty and how she will be keeping everyone informed directly rather than relying on the MSM to get her message across.

I can see why Ardern is imitating President Trump. People feel listened to and like the opportunity to communicate with their leader directly. By going around the MSM just like President Trump and talking to New Zealanders directly like this Ardern is building a relationship with her supporters.

This can only weaken the MSM’s power even more as by using social media Ardern can get her message out directly to the people without taking the risk that the media will add their own negative spin. Left-wingers already dominate twitter so social media may be more effective a tool for Ardern than it was for English. She also comes across a lot better than him on camera as she is attractive and has John Key’s high likeability factor that makes people warm to her.

We are currently firmly in the honeymoon period. It will be interesting to monitor social media as time passes to see if the proletariat is still as enraptured with their leader’s ” transparency.”