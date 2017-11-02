No honeymoon for Willie Jackson from poor people

Labour is getting no breather and is expected to solve all of National’s problems instantly. These poor people are already upset with them.
The official rate of unemployment has dropped again, but the measure for unemployment does not include those facing underemployment, insecure and precarious work.
“AAAP hopes that the Labour-NZ First coalition deal’s review of the measure of unemployment will lead to a significant expansion in the definition,” says Vanessa Cole, Auckland Action Against Poverty spokesperson.
“Official unemployment statistics should accurately reflect the realities of unemployment, under-employment and poverty.
“The official unemployment rate has dropped to 4.6 percent, but the underutilisation rate which measures underemployment remains 11.8 percent.
“The official unemployment rate currently ignores those who are underemployed, unavailable jobseekers and available jobseekers who have been worn-down from the realities of the labour market.
“The unemployed do not create unemployment. Unemployment is a necessary part of the capitalist economy because it allows bosses to drive down wages, offer insecure hours and worsen worker’s conditions.
“Poverty will not be addressed through misrepresenting the truth of a labour market which does not provide people with liveable incomes.
So here are a bunch of leftie Labour voters that want Labour to change the way it measures unemployment by putting more people into that category.
At least National got unemployment under 5% using the accepted measurements. Labour have indicated they will change the way they measure unemployment to exclude a range of people considered to be, essentially, unemployable.
First, the lefties don’t like Labour’s stance on the TPP, and now the lefties want Labour to increase the unemployment rate by encompassing more people that can be classified as unemployed.
If the left is good at one thing, it’s complaining. And they have no problem eating their own.
