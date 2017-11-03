Not so much a “youthquake” as a minor tremor

The New Zealand Union of Students’ Associations (NZUSA) is applauding the 49,370 more young voters who turned out for the 2017 General Election, in figures recently released by the Electoral Commission. There was a 6% increase in voter turnout among young people under 30 compared with the 2014 General Election, the highest proportionate increase compared with any other age group. National President Jonathan Gee says, ‘in an MMP environment, one percentage point can be make or break for a political party or government. With almost 50,000 more young people voting than at the last election, it shows that we made a difference.’ Students’ associations across the country played their part to increase youth turnout through the the #WeHavePower campaign. Spanning across 15 tertiary campuses, the campaign mobilised hundreds of volunteers who organised lecture walkouts, political debates, vote pledges and phone banking among other activities in an effort to get students and young people to the polls. ‘#WeHavePower was the beginning of a movement to better connect young people with politics. Politics has failed to speak to the aspirations, experiences and lived realities of young people, which leads to low youth turnout at elections. We hope that we’ve played our part in working to end the political marginalisation of young people.’

Meanwhile, turnout for the 25-29 bracket rose from 62.1 per cent to 67.6 per cent, a 5.5 per cent jump. Turnout rose in all age groups, but more noticeable increases were among the younger cohorts, with turnout remaining high, but more or less steady in the older brackets. Overall turnout as a percentage of enrolled electors was 79.8 per cent, the highest turnout since 2005 when it was 80.9 per cent, according to the Electoral Commission. This turnout was slightly higher than expected based on the preliminary results, when the Electoral Commission said it expected overall turnout to hit 78.8 per cent. Turnout of voters who identified as Māori descent also increased across the Māori and general rolls, from 67.6 per cent in 2014 to 71.1 per cent in 2017 (3.5 per cent).

As can be seen from the 45% result from National, the turn-out didn’t really affect the election result to a degree where we can clearly assign the result to youth votes.

But what I find much more interesting is this.

Gee warns, however, that we need structural change in order to further increase youth voter turnout. ‘A high youth voter turnout won’t happen overnight. If we continue to believe that young people don’t care, and continue to deny them universal civics and citizenship education in schools, things won’t change.’ Students and young people also expect that politicians keep their promises on the issues they care about.

The leftie voters are not trusting this government to do the right thing. The number of “open letters”, petitions and social-media-moans that they aren’t burning down Parliament and calling a revolution is astounding.

This is in the face of Labour implementing a whole raft of urgent legislative changes.

But you know the left – if you promise 2 and you give 3, they’ll want 5. Never happy.

