Oh FFS, now the government wants to allow “climate refugees” in

If you wondered how lunatic the new government is, then witness the interview of Jacinda Ardern on CNN, where she talks about “climate refugees”.

She must have found it hard to pull her concern face as it looks like she is botoxed up the wazoo:

New Zealand’s new leader, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, tells CNN that her country must be prepared to take in “climate change refugees” from surrounding island nations. “We need to acknowledge that we are, unless we make dramatic changes, at the front of seeing refugees as a result of climate change,” Arden told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour in an exclusive interview, her first since taking office last Thursday. “We see a duty of care there — both to champion internationally the importance of acknowledging and responding to climate change, but also doing our bit.” The country currently takes in about 750 refugees each year, per United Nations mandates, according to the government. “We’re looking to ways to build in the responsibility we have on climate change and the way that we approach, potentially, climate change refuges in the future amongst our neighbors,” said the prime minister. In order to govern, Ardern’s Labour Party entered into coalition with a conservative, anti-immigration New Zealand First Party. She denied, however, that her government’s policy would be affected in the area of refugees, saying she had worked “very hard” to build consensus, and was committed on doubling the country’s refugee quota.

Then we have the idiot James Shaw talking about special visas:

An experimental visa for people from the Pacific displaced by climate change is to be investigated by the Government. Climate Change Minister and Greens leader James Shaw said the intention was to work with the Pacific Islands in the coming months and years on an experimental humanitarian visa category for people from the Pacific displaced by rising seas caused by climate change. At the same time, he did not want to send a message that the Government was giving up on the top priority, which was to “try to prevent catastrophic climate change and therefore have there be no need for people to be displaced”, Shaw told Radio NZ. The goal of New Zealand becoming carbon neutral by 2050 was consistent with the ambitions of the Pacific Islands.

These people are nuts.

Are they not aware of 700 peer reviewed papers in just two years that say that global warming is bulldust?

The lunatics really are in charge of the asylum.

