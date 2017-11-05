“It’s OKAY to be white” signs cause mass outrage worldwide

“It’s OKAY to be white” signs have caused mass outrage worldwide . The outrage when you think about it has pretty much proved the point of the entire campaign.

Last week we covered the story of a formal Police investigation being launched over the alleged hate crime that recently occurred at Boston College. A crime that was nothing more than the placement of a single poster on campus with the words “Don’t apologize for being white.” Seemingly inspired by this development and the overblown reaction to it. The infamous trolls over at 4chan’s politically incorrect board have just launched a new widespread campaign set to take this poster idea to the next level.

The idea was simple. If a seemingly innocuous message like the one posted at Boston College could cause such a reaction, whatwould happen if a similar message was far more widely distributed? 4chan decided they wanted to find out, and Operation White was soon hatched. The plan being to print out and post all around every major city possible, a simple flyer featuring only the words “IT’S OKAY TO BE WHITE.”

The operation was launched Halloween night, with the costume excuse offering some level of identity protection to the brave participants. Some ground rules were also put into effect, such as only putting the signs up on public property, as law breaking or vandalism was not desired. Organizers also made it clear that the overall mission was not about hate. Rather it was about creating the most overblown reaction from the SJW Left possible. […]

Here are just a few of many examples of online outrage over the signs.

The mainstream press seems to be catching on as well even. Though they seem mystified as to the source of all these posters.

I don’t know about you guys but I am dying to know what a makes a pumpkin racist. I wonder if it is anything like the racist watermelon that cost a fireman his job that I wrote about a few weeks ago?

With the campaign now well underway and clearly picking up steam this might go down as one of 4chan’s most successful operations. Of course in the end though, it does raise at least one important question. Is it still okay to be White? Because if it is, what exactly is the big deal everyone is getting so upset about to begin with?

-popnewsmagazine.com

This story reminded me of the different reactions received to two similar signs. One said “Black Lives Matter” and the other said “All Lives Matter.” Can you guess which sign incited violence towards the guy holding it?

A better experiment would have been a sign that said “White Lives Matter” but I guess the guy thought he would be putting his life in serious danger if he did that. Given the over the top reaction to his “All Lives Matter” sign I think he was right not to try that particular social experiment.It astounds me that people can with a straight face say that “All Lives Matter” and ” It’s OKAY to be White” are examples of racism and hate speech.