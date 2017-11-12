Olivia Pierson on one year of the Don

When Trump took office at the beginning of this year, there were five main agendas that I considered monumentally important in judging the strength of his efficacy as Leader of the Free World:

1. The US economy

2. Combatting ISIS

3. Stemming immigration through the Southern border

4. The ongoing menace of Iran going nuclear

5. Dealing with a nuclear armed North Korea

While the usual media outlets like to mundanely mimic the unduly negative narrative that President Trump’s first year in office has yielded very little, nothing could be further from the actual truth.

President Trump has accomplished in his first year of governing what his predecessors, Bush and Obama couldn’t do in both their two-terms combined: rebooting the American economy. This has been achieved largely by Trump’s commitment to his campaign promise of slashing regulations and increasing manufacturing. For every new regulation imposed, two existing ones have to be cut.

GDP has increased from 1% growth to 3.1%. Over a million new jobs have been created and unemployment is now down to 4.1%, the lowest it’s been since 2001. The stock market has set new record high after high throughout 2017. All this has taken place before tax cuts have even made it through to legislation.