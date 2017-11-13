There is a special place in hell reserved for girls like these

A gang of teenage girls urged a 15-year-old special needs student to flash her breasts and then filmed and shared the footage online. […]

These bullies should be feeling embarrassed and ashamed of their behaviour. I don’t want to draw any more attention to the victim than necessary, so I won’t repeat the details of what they did or to whom, I’m more interested in how this behaviour can be stopped.

[…] The images were shared among students for months before the school and her parents found out. […] […] “Everyone’s looking for attention, for their moment. With bullying, that’s exactly what they’re looking for – status, to look more cool or popular. If belittling someone else will enable them to do that, they will.” […] […] “The attitude of the girls was that: ‘We’re just teenagers, it’s the dumb s… that we do’.” […]

It’s nasty and hurtful, and exactly the kind of “dumb s…” you shouldn’t do.

[…] Principal Sally Haughton said the school had taken the bullying very seriously. […] […] As the school was in early stages of talking to students and families, it was too early to say what the consequences would be for the students, she said.[…]

I’m glad the school is taking the time to get to the bottom of this, and I really hope that the consequences are a very strong deterrent to the wider school community.

[…] An issue which needed addressing was the speed which online bullying was deleted. “By the time something is reported and taken down, the person has experienced the harm of the bullying. The companies might do the right thing, but it might actually be too late to stop the harm.” […] […] “It’s an incredibly public forum, but often the actual group who sees the content don’t feel they have the responsibility or right to do something about it.” Cocker said the students who reported the bullying should be lauded. “If you think about it, just about society generally, we only have a few thousand police. “The reason why most people don’t break the law is because the community looks out for each other – our neighbours, our friends. “We just need to do the same thing online.”

It’s pretty simple, if you see something that is bullying, call it out. It’s the right thing to do, we all have a responsibility to keep an eye out for everyone else.

WHERE TO GET HELP Netsafe – 0508 638 723 Lifeline (open 24/7) – 0800 543 354 Depression Helpline (open 24/7) – 0800 111 757 Healthline (open 24/7) – 0800 611 116 Samaritans (open 24/7) – 0800 726 666 Suicide Crisis Helpline (open 24/7) – 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO). This is a service for people who may be thinking about suicide, or those who are concerned about family or friends. Youthline (open 24/7) – 0800 376 633. You can also text 234 for free between 8am and midnight, or email [email protected] 0800 WHATSUP children’s helpline – phone 0800 9428 787 between 1pm and 10pm on weekdays and from 3pm to 10pm on weekends. Online chat is available from 7pm to 10pm every day at www.whatsup.co.nz. Kidsline (open 24/7) – 0800 543 754. This service is for children aged 5 to 18. Those who ring between 4pm and 9pm on weekdays will speak to a Kidsline buddy. These are specially trained teenage telephone counsellors.

-Stuff

This post was written by Intern Staff