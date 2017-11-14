Oral Questions – 14 November 2017

Questions to Ministers
- Rt Hon BILL ENGLISH to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by the statement made on her behalf in the House on Thursday, 9 November that the Government “will make decisions on appropriate targets in due course”?
- Hon PAULA BENNETT to the Minister for Women: Does she stand by her statement regarding quotas for women on boards that “I think that there’s evidence that it’s effective, and if we can’t achieve it otherwise, then I think that we should be exploring it”; if so, why?
- KIRITAPU ALLAN to the Minister of Finance: When does he plan to restart contributions to the New Zealand Super Fund?
- Hon STEVEN JOYCE to the Minister of Finance: What is the cost to date and the expected total cost, including EQC costs, to the Government of the relief and reconstruction efforts following the Kaikōura earthquake one year ago today?
- Hon SIMON BRIDGES to the Minister for Regional Economic Development: Has he received any reports on the benefit of market access to economic growth in the regions?
- JENNY MARCROFT to the Minister for Children: What information has she received about the number of young people being held in Police cells?
- Hon Dr JONATHAN COLEMAN to the Minister of Health: What quantifiable health service improvements, if any, will his policies deliver?
- Hon NIKKI KAYE to the Minister of Education: Will National Standards be scrapped within the next 12 months, and will he guarantee that any new replacement system will be in place for all schools prior to removing National Standards?
- GREG O’CONNOR to the Minister of Housing and Urban Development: What steps has he taken to improve the quality of rental properties?
- Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister for Education: Does he stand by all of his statements?
- SIMON O’CONNOR to the Minister of Corrections: Does he stand by the comments reported that he is looking at ways to exit a deal under which the Government is to build a 1,500 bed facility at Waikeria; if so, how does he intend to accommodate the forecast increase in prisoners?
- WILLOW-JEAN PRIME to the Minister for Trade and Export Growth: How has the Government protected the rights of New Zealanders in international trade negotiations?
