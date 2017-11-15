Oral Questions – 15 November 2017

Questions to Ministers
- TAMATI COFFEY to the Minister of Finance: What reports has he received on the forecast for the New Zealand economy?
- Rt Hon BILL ENGLISH to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s policies?
- Hon STEVEN JOYCE to the Minister of Finance: Can he confirm core Crown net debt was $59.5 billion at 30 June 2017, and that it is his intention as Minister of Finance to increase net debt to $67.6 billion by 2022, as laid out in Labour’s pre-election Fiscal Plan?
- JO LUXTON to the Minister of Education: Is he confident that schools will be able to recruit enough teachers next year to fully staff classrooms, particularly in Auckland?
- Hon NIKKI KAYE to the Minister of Education: Does he stand by his statement that National Standards “will be gone very quickly”; if so, why?
- Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Minister of Transport: Is he satisfied that cancelling the East-West Link Road of National Significance will be beneficial to transport in Auckland?
- MARAMA DAVIDSON to the Minister for Women: What is the most recent data she’s received on the gender pay gap?
- Hon SIMON BRIDGES to the Minister for Regional Economic Development: When does he think that decisions on significant initiatives under the Regional Development (Provincial Growth) Fund will start being made, and when will the first of these projects physically start?
- Hon LOUISE UPSTON to the Minister for Social Development: What are the exemptions in section 70A of the Social Security Act 1964 that mean sanctions aren’t imposed on sole parents who don’t name the other parent?
- GREG O’CONNOR to the Minister of Justice: Has he seen any evidence that victimisations of serious crime are increasing?
- Hon MAGGIE BARRY to the Minister of Conservation: Does she stand by her statement in the House, “Under this Government, we will have a Minister of Conservation and an Associate Minister for the Environment who believes in nature and in safeguarding the values of our species here in Aotearoa”; if so, how?
- WILLOW-JEAN PRIME to the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety: Is the Government committed to restoring the right to bargain collectively in the film and television industry
THANK YOU for being a subscriber. Because of you Whaleoil is going from strength to strength. It is a little known fact that Whaleoil subscribers are better in bed, good looking and highly intelligent. Sometimes all at once! Please Click Here Now to subscribe to an ad-free Whaleoil.