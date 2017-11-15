Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Well done Jacinda, your virtue signalling has started the boats coming here!
Oral Questions – 15 November 2017

by Whaleoil Staff on November 15, 2017 at 12:17pm

Questions to Ministers

  1. TAMATI COFFEY to the Minister of Finance: What reports has he received on the forecast for the New Zealand economy?
  2. Rt Hon BILL ENGLISH to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s policies?
  3. Hon STEVEN JOYCE to the Minister of Finance: Can he confirm core Crown net debt was $59.5 billion at 30 June 2017, and that it is his intention as Minister of Finance to increase net debt to $67.6 billion by 2022, as laid out in Labour’s pre-election Fiscal Plan?
  4. JO LUXTON to the Minister of Education: Is he confident that schools will be able to recruit enough teachers next year to fully staff classrooms, particularly in Auckland?
  5. Hon NIKKI KAYE to the Minister of Education: Does he stand by his statement that National Standards “will be gone very quickly”; if so, why?

  6. Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Minister of Transport: Is he satisfied that cancelling the East-West Link Road of National Significance will be beneficial to transport in Auckland?
  7. MARAMA DAVIDSON to the Minister for Women: What is the most recent data she’s received on the gender pay gap?
  8. Hon SIMON BRIDGES to the Minister for Regional Economic Development: When does he think that decisions on significant initiatives under the Regional Development (Provincial Growth) Fund will start being made, and when will the first of these projects physically start?
  9. Hon LOUISE UPSTON to the Minister for Social Development: What are the exemptions in section 70A of the Social Security Act 1964 that mean sanctions aren’t imposed on sole parents who don’t name the other parent?
  10. GREG O’CONNOR to the Minister of Justice: Has he seen any evidence that victimisations of serious crime are increasing?
  11. Hon MAGGIE BARRY to the Minister of Conservation: Does she stand by her statement in the House, “Under this Government, we will have a Minister of Conservation and an Associate Minister for the Environment who believes in nature and in safeguarding the values of our species here in Aotearoa”; if so, how?
  12. WILLOW-JEAN PRIME to the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety: Is the Government committed to restoring the right to bargain collectively in the film and television industry
 

