Oral Questions – 16 November 2017

3. Hon STEVEN JOYCE to the Minister of Finance: Is he committed to $7.92 billion of additional operating spending on health and $6.214 billion of additional operating spending on education between now and 2022 over and above that contained in the pre-election economic and fiscal update?

2. JAMIE STRANGE to the Minister of Housing and Urban Development: Has he received any reports on the forecast rate of housebuilding with and without KiwiBuild?

1. Hon PAULA BENNETT to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s policies?

4. Hon Dr JONATHAN COLEMAN to the Minister of Health: What measurable health outcomes, if any, will his policies deliver?

5.VIRGINIA ANDERSEN to the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety: Why is the Government planning to raise the minimum wage to $16.50 per hour on 1 April 2018?

6.Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Minister of Revenue: Does he stand by all his reported statements about the collection of GST on low-value goods purchased from off-shore?

7.CHRIS BISHOP to the Minister of Police: Does he agree with the acting Prime Minister’s answer on Tuesday, when asked if the additional police will cost an extra $40 million, “yes, those costs have been finalised”; if so, what is the finalised cost per year of the additional 1,800 police promised over the next 3 years?

8. PAUL EAGLE to the Minister for Regional Economic Development: What announcements has he made relating to erosion control?

9. SIMON O’CONNOR to the Minister of Corrections: Does he stand by all his Government’s statements in relation to corrections?

10. Hon JACQUI DEAN to the Minister of Tourism: Does he stand by all his statements?

11. MARK PATTERSON to the Minister of Research, Science and Innovation: How does the Government intend to support businesses to invest more in research and development, and what are the benefits of this to New Zealand?

12. Hon GERRY BROWNLEE to the Minister of Foreign Affairs: Does he agree with all his Government’s policies in relation to foreign affairs?