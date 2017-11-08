Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Order yourself a Christmas present or two or three

by SB on November 8, 2017 at 9:15am

This GROUND CREW Unisex 3/4 sleeve Raglan shirt inclusive of GST will cost you $44.84 NZD and if you buy it on its own the shipping to New Zealand from America will cost you only  $6.77 NZD if you live in Auckland.

This Whaleoil Biker PATCH Unisex Zip Hooded Sweatshirt inclusive of GST will cost you $83.94 NZD and if you buy it on its own the shipping to New Zealand from America will cost you  $11.16 NZD if you live in Auckland.

 

This THE GOOD OIL Mug 11oz inclusive of GST will cost you $26.44 NZD and if you buy it on its own the shipping to New Zealand from America will cost you  $14.28 if you live in Auckland.

As our manufacturer for Whaleoil merchandise is in America it pays to order early if you want to make sure that what you order arrives in plenty of time for Christmas.

To paraphrase Dr Seuss ..You can wear it on a train and you can wear it on a plane

You can even wear it on a boat!

Become a Whaleoil Model

Whaleoil Swag is for manly men doing manly things.

We don’t use underfed models to showcase our swag. We use real Whaleoil readers. Send us photos of you doing manly things while wearing or using Whaleoil swag and we will make you world famous in New Zealand.

Photo-supplied to Whaleoil

 

