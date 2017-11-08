Paddles on his new life as first cat of New Zealand * UPDATED

**UPDATE: This post was submitted by Paddles before he was run over by a car. We learned just this morning of his demise. Rest in peace Paddles.

The voters asked fur it so here I am the official first puss of New Zealand. I even have my own twitter account. Life has changed for me in a few ways. This used to be a typical meal for me. Nicely presented, hard outer shell removed, on a plate but now my Mum is so busy Dad is left in charge.

Look what he served me yesterday! Yes, it smells delicious but how am I supposed to get through that hard and sharp outer shell pray tell? Sigh… the life of a socialist cat is a hard one.

The media have been hounding me to write a diary but there is so much fake news these days I decided to find a new media outlet that I could trust. A delicious sounding blog full of nice pictures of cats offered to publish me so here I am. I asked Mum and Dad if it was okay for me to write some guest posts for Whaleoil and they nodded at me distractedly so I am sure that it will be purrrrfectly fine for me to do so. In fact, the editor told me that he loves cat hunting. I am a keen cat hunter myself although Mum always hides my prey when I bring it in. I don’t know why. It takes real skill to stalk and catch native birds so it is nice to write for someone who respects my skills.

Whaleoil is not the only Media outlet that is keen to write about me. The NZ Herald praised my transparency.

Thus far, the most transparency we’ve seen has come from Paddles the cat, who has been the only one to defy Ardern’s orders and now has a Twitter account – an unauthorised one.

Even my Dad has been published.

ZZZzzzzzz sorry I drifted off for a moment there reading my Dad’s article. Someone needs to tell him that no one cares. First Ladies are supposed to blend into the background not become media whores. His job is to fish for my dinner and then cook it. If I see him out of the kitchen at any point he’d better have a vacuum cleaner in his hand. (Just joking, I live in a socialist home. We put your tax dollars to good use paying minimum wage to cleaners to do menial chores like that.)

Mind you, now that the minimum wage is going to jump to $20 an hour we really need some illegal immigrants to do the work instead. I overhead Mum saying something about asking the Aussie MP for 150 illegal immigrants to bring to New Zealand. I had a look at the photos of them in the paper and they don’t look like they would know one end of a vacuum from the other. I think we dodged a domestic bullet there when he told Mum no, (just quietly.)

The other day Mum was on the phone to some guy they call Trump. The fuss they made when I tried to listen in was incredible. Trump sounds like a great guy. I’ve heard that he likes to grab pussies and who can blame him? We cats are pretty irresistible.

Honestly, I don’t know why they don’t just leave handling the press to me. Already I am being talked about in a Danish newspaper. Dad should just go back to fishing and next time he serves me dinner he can bloody well remove the shell first. I am the first cat of New Zealand now, I deserve the finer things in life. Cat biscuits are for the proletariat pussies not for the likes of me.