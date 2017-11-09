It’s a parody account Clare…a parody account

The Minister for Digital Media can’t tell the difference between the Bill English parody twitter account and reality.
She thinks she can pass laws on the media and the internet, yet she’s incompetent on the basics.
Sad! She’s become a parody herself.
For the record Bill English’s Twitter account is @RtHonBEnglish
