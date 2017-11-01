People can’t even sell houses for the price of the section right now

A ramshackle house on a slice of one of Auckland’s prime real estate locations has failed to sell at auction. The 48sqm two-bedroom, one-bathroom shack sits at the end of a 244sqm piece of land, in the middle of Ponsonby’s Summer St. The property was up for auction starting at just under $1 million, but didn’t attract a buyer.

No surprise. Just the change of government has had a chilling effect on house sales.

With a rating value of $930,000 (July, 2014), the 89 Summer St property is not currently in a liveable state but is being marketed as an entry-level Ponsonby home. It’s now on the market for $865,000. This is the second time the property has been up for sale in the last year. It was purchased by Auckland man Mark Harper for $800,000, but he is being forced to sell due to ill health.

He won’t feel any better when he can’t even get his money back.

There are signs the Auckland market is responding to the doom and gloom predicted by the Deputy Prime Minister as well as the intentions of the new government to make all existing houses “special”. What that means is anyone’s guess. What’s worse is that “special” can be re-defined in law at a whim.

One day, special might mean you have to pay 50% on the difference in selling price between when you bought it and when you sold it. Just don’t call it a capital gains tax… it’s the Special Levy.

See what I mean?

Some people are going to have negative equity soon. Get ready to dump and run or be stuck for a long long time waiting for values to climb back up.

– Stuff