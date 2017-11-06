People who worked in fish and chip shops are becoming very powerful

On October 29, current premier Annastacia Palaszczuk called a snap November 25 election sending voters to the ballot box two months early.

She’ll be fighting for the top spot with Liberal National Party (LNP) leader Tim Nicholls.

Last week, Ms Hanson accused Ms Palaszczuk of being “cowardly” for calling the election while she was away on a parliamentary trip to India, meaning the One Nation leader would miss the first week of campaigning.

But the overseas absence doesn’t appear to have hurt the party.

While Labor leads the LNP 52 per cent to 48 per cent on a two party preferred basis, the Galaxy Poll for the Courier Mail states One Nation could pick up a whopping 18 per cent of the state’s votes.

With all parties taken into account, Labor’s vote reduces to 35 per cent and the LNP’s to 32 per cent. That would mean Ms Hanson’s support will be vital in getting either party over the line.

One Nation is actually polling below their 1998 high of almost 23 per cent.

However pollsters have said a strategy of focusing on fewer, more competitive electorates could see them win seats.

While Mr Nicholls has said there will be no formal coalition with One Nation, he hasn’t ruled out a looser agreement that could see the LNP create a minority government with Ms Hanson’s backing.

The poll of almost 900 Queenslanders, published on Saturday, also shows the Greens vote has increased to nine per cent, possibly due to ructions over the controversial Adani coal mine proposals.