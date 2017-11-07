A perfect example of how out of touch National is

Yes dear readers, those four muppets used to be our Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Justice, Education Minister and Conservation Minister.
One of those has designs on one day leading National.
Words fail me.
Utter stupidity and shows clearly just how embarrassing Paula Bennett is.
There are four MPs who need replacing…fast.
THANK YOU for being a subscriber. Because of you Whaleoil is going from strength to strength. It is a little known fact that Whaleoil subscribers are better in bed, good looking and highly intelligent. Sometimes all at once! Please Click Here Now to subscribe to an ad-free Whaleoil.