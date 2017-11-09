Perhaps Bill English is better at being an opposition leader

Opposition leader Bill English says the Government is “dripping with good intentions”, but is warning that real outcomes will be measured against a set of benchmarks from the previous Government.

English delivered a fiery speech in Parliament this afternoon as he and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern clashed for the first time in the House in their new roles.

“We’re not going to hold the Government to account on its intentions,” English said. “We share many of them. Which is precisely the danger of relying on intentions.”

He outlined a number of benchmarks, including:

• 2.6 million people in work

• the gender pay gap falling from 12 to 9 per cent

• 31,000 building consents in the past 12 months

• Government debt at $59.5 million.

• reducing the number of children in poverty by 100,000 by 2020

“Can they reduce it by 100,000 from today, because there was a plan in place to do that?

English criticised Labour’s tertiary education policy, reinforced by Ardern’s recent trip to Australia to meet her counterpart Malcolm Turnbull.

“Let’s go to Australia and show them how firm and fresh the new Government is by talking about retaliation for their tertiary fees policy. But Australians found out we’re offering them free domestic tertiary education in New Zealand.

“We went to push back, and we got rolled over. So that’s the gap between intentions and reality.”​

He said Labour’s tertiary education policy would see checkout operators subsidising university for accountants and lawyers.