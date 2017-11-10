The phenomenon of blind partisanship

Liam Hehir writes that while what happened to Chris Hipkins was funny (he was metaphorically pantsed by Simon Bridges) how National supporters reacted to the pantsing showed that politics isn’t fun anymore. According to him, the same thing would not have happened if the roles had been reversed. In fact, he thinks that the National supporters would have taken the exact opposite stance. (Well Duh)

We have noticed this phenomenon of blind partisanship that Hehir is referring to here on Whaleoil and some readers have not liked our editor pointing it out. If you are consistent and support free speech for yourself, for example, you must also support it for others, even your enemies. If you were outraged when Whaleoil was hacked and had personal conversations stolen and published for financial and political gain then you should not ignore the criminality of the act if it is done to Jacinda Ardern or Martyn Bradbury just because you don’t support or like them.

While it is human nature to enjoy the humiliation of one’s enemies a consistent person should never justify actions that they would be outraged by if they happened to someone they support. I felt very comfortable writing funny posts about Paddles the cat because I would not be outraged in the least if left-wing blogs had done the same if Bill English had a budgie with a twitter account that escaped and got eaten by a cat. If Simon Bridges had made the same mistake as Chris Hipkins Whaleoil would have mocked him for the exact same reasons.

Recently on Whaleoil Cam pointed out that one of the many journalists who thought it was a huge joke when lawfare was directed at Cam as a journalist and the court documents demanded the identities of his protected sources now has the gun pointed at him. MSM journalists let their dislike of Cam colour their response and because of their blind partisanship, they did not acknowledge his journalistic ethics and the lengths and expense he went to protect his sources. Now that the shoe is on the other foot they are suddenly concerned about source protection and lawfare being used against journalists but where was their consistency when it was happening to our editor?

[…] There’s an important difference between those two modes of partisanship. I don’t know if it’s just a flow-on from America’s cultural hegemony, but I perceive the same thing to be happening in New Zealand. There are good and bad people in all parties. Sometimes, people with whom you agree will do something dumb. Sometimes, they will conduct themselves in a manner of which you do not approve. If your chief criteria for judging propriety and competence boils down to partisan affiliation and advantage, then you really are contributing to a problem that is going to drain all the goodwill out of this country’s politics.

-medium.com